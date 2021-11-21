Contrasting Stem (NYSE:STEM) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stem and Atkore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Atkore $1.77 billion 2.92 $152.30 million $9.08 12.30

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stem and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.63%. Atkore has a consensus price target of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A 2.73% 1.01% Atkore 17.71% 85.22% 25.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atkore beats Stem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

