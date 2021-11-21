Contrasting TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) & Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -121.27% -77.45% -40.80% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TELA Bio and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

TELA Bio presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.04 -$28.79 million ($2.24) -5.62 Nyxoah $80,000.00 6,722.14 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

Nyxoah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio.

Summary

Nyxoah beats TELA Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

