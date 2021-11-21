Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 868,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 722,200 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 112,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $411.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

In other Cooper-Standard news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

