Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) versus Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Critical Comparison

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cooper-Standard and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 88.54%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -10.22% -31.39% -6.77% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $2.38 billion 0.17 -$267.61 million ($14.54) -1.66 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

