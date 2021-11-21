Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $28,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

OFC opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

