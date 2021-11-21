Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $405.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

