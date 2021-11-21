Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,277 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

