CPChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $542,368.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 17% against the dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $542,368.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.00328160 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011992 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005517 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

