CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $241.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $183.16 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

