CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.4% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $405.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

