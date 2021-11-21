CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

