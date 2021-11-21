CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,886 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average of $153.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

