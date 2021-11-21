CRDT Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. CRDT has a market capitalization of $43,339.23 and approximately $822,638.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00237342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

