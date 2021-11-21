Cream Finance Trading Down 18.8% This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.86 or 0.00075499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.65 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00226022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00087944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

