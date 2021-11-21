Cream Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Cream has a market cap of $24,798.08 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,980.93 or 0.99107400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00338489 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.78 or 0.00527248 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.21 or 0.00185188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013161 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001520 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

