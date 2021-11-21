Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Credit Acceptance worth $26,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 465.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 78.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $642.31 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $283.92 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $623.12 and a 200 day moving average of $534.43.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

