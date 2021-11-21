Credit Suisse AG Acquires 28,337 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Tivity Health worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $26.36 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.