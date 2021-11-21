Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of ArcBest worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $116,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

