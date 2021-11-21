Credit Suisse AG Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,022,000 after purchasing an additional 55,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 64,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

KRTX opened at $132.42 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.95.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

