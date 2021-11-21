Credit Suisse AG Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BATRK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $30.31 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.