Credit Suisse AG Has $1.47 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Palomar worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palomar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 70,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 92,559 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Palomar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palomar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $130,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $163,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,509 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

