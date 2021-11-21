Credit Suisse AG Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Kaman worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

KAMN opened at $37.99 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 345.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

