Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,964 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of HomeStreet worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 163,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

