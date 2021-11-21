Credit Suisse AG Sells 59,472 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Accolade by 91.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.46. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

