Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

