CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 959,800 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 14th total of 793,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. 836,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CRH by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CRH by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CRH by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

