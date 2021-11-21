Critical Analysis: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) vs. Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absci and Charles River Laboratories International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 214.04 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International $2.92 billion 6.56 $364.30 million $7.74 49.08

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Absci and Charles River Laboratories International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 Charles River Laboratories International 0 3 10 0 2.77

Absci currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus price target of $417.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories International.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Charles River Laboratories International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65% Charles River Laboratories International 11.58% 23.14% 8.36%

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats Absci on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support. The Research Models & Services segment comprises of the production and sale of research models, and also offers services designed to support its client’s use of research models in screening non-clinical drug candidates. The Discovery & Safety Assessment segment offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it include both in vivo and in vitro studies, supporting laboratory services, and strategic preclinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing Support segment provides endotoxin and microbial detection, avian vaccine and biologics testing solutions. The company was founded by Henry L. Foster in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

