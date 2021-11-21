Critical Comparison: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) versus Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 21.74% 8.80% 3.59% Macerich -19.58% -5.39% -1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 Macerich 5 5 2 0 1.75

Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Macerich has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential downside of 14.06%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Macerich.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Macerich’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.00 $97.37 million $1.29 21.02 Macerich $786.03 million 5.73 -$230.20 million ($1.14) -18.54

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Macerich on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

