Critical Contrast: CVR Medical (CRRVF) & Its Peers

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS: CRRVF) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CVR Medical to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CVR Medical has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CVR Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A -$170,000.00 2.12 CVR Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.40

CVR Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -11.55% 26.27% CVR Medical Competitors -561.66% -79.11% -17.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CVR Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Medical Competitors 1003 4142 7528 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.64%. Given CVR Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CVR Medical rivals beat CVR Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

