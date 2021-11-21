Critical Contrast: First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 11.68% 3.54% 0.45% PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.35% 0.83%

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.40 $1.08 million N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.94 $3.85 million $0.72 21.00

PDL Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Seacoast Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

