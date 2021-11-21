Critical Survey: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28%

This table compares Beauty Health and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health N/A N/A -$38.91 million N/A N/A INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 33.29 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.34

INVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Beauty Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Beauty Health and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 0 8 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Beauty Health presently has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.97%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beauty Health beats INVO Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems. The company also provides HydraFacial CONNECT platform, a three-level industry certification program that will advance aesthetic professionals' skills and give them recognition, respect, and rewards; and system surgical smoke evacuators that vacuums the plume created by laser and electrocautery treatments, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, erbium, and veterinary procedures. Its system surgical smoke evacuators are used by hospitals, plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, OB/GYN, veterinarians, and others. In addition, it offers marketing support services. Its products are distributed worldwide through its sales network. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Signal Hill, California with a location in Long Beach, California.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

