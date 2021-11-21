CropperFinance (CRP) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. CropperFinance has a market cap of $6.96 million and $995,813.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072843 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048821 BTC.

About CropperFinance

CropperFinance (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

CropperFinance Coin Trading

