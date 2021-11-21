Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $183.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $7,780,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.