Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $6,636.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00222344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.