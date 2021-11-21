CryptoBlades 1-Day Volume Tops $5.09 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.38 or 0.00027523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00069773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00090812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.87 or 0.07291315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,518.47 or 0.99995494 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025895 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,361 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

