Cryptocean (CRON) Price Reaches $2.10 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and $313,875.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00003559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00237342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

