CryptoTask Hits 1-Day Volume of $37,988.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $453,975.04 and $37,988.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,636 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

