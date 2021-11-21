CryptoTycoon Price Reaches $13.66 on Major Exchanges (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $13.66 or 0.00023645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $90,907.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00221430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00088752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 916,679 coins and its circulating supply is 96,517 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

