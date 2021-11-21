CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 14th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.05. 78,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.21. CSL has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CSLLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

