CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Cap Achieves $124,793.42

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $124,793.42 and approximately $2,755.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $16.38 or 0.00027528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.18 or 0.07289220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,543.75 or 1.00048287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.