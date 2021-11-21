Curate Market Cap Hits $45.68 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Curate has a total market capitalization of $45.68 million and $2.31 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00009200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00227023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00087942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,343,832 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.