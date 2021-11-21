Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $3.83 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00006453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $197.03 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00226421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,634,439,375 coins and its circulating supply is 428,744,353 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

