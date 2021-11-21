CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Volume Hits $663.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $40.34 million and approximately $663.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00232605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00036535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.21 or 0.00677386 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00016013 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00078515 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,348,850 coins and its circulating supply is 150,348,850 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.