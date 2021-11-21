CVCoin Market Cap Hits $3.32 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 66% against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $525,054.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.54 or 0.07203788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,573.17 or 0.99661372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

