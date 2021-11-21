CWV Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,654.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $8,654.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00072539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.18 or 0.07265111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.98 or 0.99660118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

