CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.67 Million

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $302.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $308.16 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $268.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CONE shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.09.

CONE opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.