Dai (DAI) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $6.47 billion and $792.89 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00223357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00088107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011534 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

