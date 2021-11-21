DAO Maker 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.55 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00008294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $257.45 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00069746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00091203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.53 or 0.07278403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.01 or 0.99751111 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026110 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 52,159,599 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 52,159,599 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

