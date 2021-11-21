DAPS Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $22,625.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.21 or 0.00360060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00237342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,622,654,300 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

