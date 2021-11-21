Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $299.69 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Dash has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $299.69 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $198.74 or 0.00335495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005677 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,439,896 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.